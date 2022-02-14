Islanders in Guernsey asked views on drug punishments
The government in Guernsey has asked islanders for their views on alternative punishments for illegal drug use and possession.
A survey is being used to gather views on alternative approaches.
However, the decriminalisation of illegal drugs will not be considered.
Deputy Al Brouard said it was "increasingly recognised" that health-orientated support for drug users could "result in beneficial outcomes".
This not only impacts the users, their family and friends, but also "the community as a whole", said the president of the Committee for Health and Social Care.
The survey, which will close on 11 March, will gather views on current penalties for possession and the use of small quantities of drugs, the harms associated with punishment and potential alternative options.
The States said possible approaches include:
- Diversion - steering substance users toward health-oriented assessments and, if needed, subsequent support programmes, either instead of, or alongside, criminal justice processes.
- Deferral - a type of diversion that provides substance users with an opportunity to avoid criminal justice processes if they agree to a health-oriented assessment, and in some cases a subsequently recommended support programme.
- Depenalisation - a reduction in criminal penalties for cases in which someone is found to possess or use small amounts of illegal drugs but is not associated with more serious offences such as supplying drugs, importing drugs or other crimes.
The results will be used to inform the project board leading the work and any subsequent recommendations will be published for consideration by the States Assembly.
