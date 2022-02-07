Storm-damaged Rousse Pier repairs under way
Repairs to the piers at Portelet have been completed and a "significant amount of work" has taken place on Rousse pier says the States of Guernsey.
The repairs are part of a programme to maintain coastal features in Guernsey.
Work on Rousse pier will restart in March, when the pier can be accessed on the next Spring Tide.
Voids in the concrete have been filled and repointed along the seaward side of the pier.
Scaffolding on the pier will remain in place until works are complete.
