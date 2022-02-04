New Guernsey poultry laws implemented to prevent bird flu
- Published
The States of Guernsey has introduced a new law aimed at limiting the risk of avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks.
The Avian Influenza (Precautionary Measures) Order 2022 legally requires poultry to be registered with States Veterinary officers and for owners to implement "good biosecurity measures".
The government said poultry are at risk of contracting bird flu from migratory wild birds.
The new law follows the ongoing epidemic in the UK and Europe.
It said knowing the numbers and locations of poultry on-island would help the veterinary officers in the event of an outbreak.
The provisions of the order are:
- Owners of domestic birds must ensure wild birds cannot access bedding, litter, food and water and other things available to those domestic birds
- Owners of domestic birds imported from any country or territory where there has been an outbreak (or suspected) within 30 days of importation must: (a) Return them to the territory or keep them until return becomes possible (b) cleanse, disinfect, treat, dispose or destroy anything used by them and avoid contact
- States vets are authorised to inspect, test or treat any wild bird which may have travelled to Guernsey from a territory where suspected or a bird flu outbreak has occurred
- Premises must be kept in a manner and under conditions necessary to ensure no possible contact with wild birds can occur
- Prohibit the holding and carrying out of any event involving a large gathering of birds
The order will continue to January 2023, but may be revoked if the risk of local infection subsides.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.