Guernsey bus services cancelled due to shortage of drivers
- Published
Bus services in Guernsey have been cancelled due to a shortage of drivers because of sickness.
CT Plus said it has been "struggling" to recruit bus drivers for years, and problems had been exacerbated by Covid-19 and short-term illnesses.
The company said disruptions were likely to continue, and it would keep islanders updated via social media.
Director of CT Plus Kevin Hart said it was doing "everything we can" to improve services.
'Really bad'
He said: "We recruit on-island and we want people locally to consider being a bus driver.
"We've got a lot of local men and women that are drivers but we need more."
Mr Hart said it was not just a local problem, but a nationwide issue.
He said: "The industry has been battling for years, the UK is in a real mess at the moment in terms of bus drivers and there's been lots of talk about lorry drivers in exactly the same position.
"It really is bad, a lot of companies have reduced their routes, cancelled them and we've got operations in London, Bristol and Yorkshire and we are struggling in all of those areas so there is a national recruitment drive going on."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.