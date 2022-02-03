Covid-19: 'Lockdown took me to a dark place'
- Published
A Guernsey woman is encouraging people to talk about their mental health.
Emily Nuttall said she was "like a prisoner in her own head" during lockdown but said sometimes a chat has the power to "save and change lives".
Ms Nuttall, a mental health campaigner, has been speaking out to mark Time to Talk Day on Thursday, which encourages conversations about mental health.
It comes as Guernsey Mind said the number of people accessing its services had increased during the pandemic.
Ms Nuttall, who suffers from anxiety, depression, PTSD and anorexia, has cerebral palsy and received her first mental health diagnosis when she was 12.
She has previously been admitted to hospital as an inpatient at a mental health and eating disorders unit, during which time she received support from her local Mind - and has been volunteering with the charity ever since.
She said lockdown and being unable to leave her flat for 12 weeks made her so ill she almost ended back in hospital.
"I was a prisoner in my own head," she said.
"Speaking out about our mental health is more important than ever before, talking openly about my mental health was the best decision I have ever made in my life.
"Sometimes the smallest talk has the power to save and change lives," she said.
A spokesperson for Guernsey Mind said: "Over the last two years we have seen an increase in the number of people accessing the services of Guernsey Mind, which is understandable given the pressures of pandemic living.
"Whilst this increase in demand is a challenge for the charity it also demonstrates that the stigma associated with mental health is being replaced by a culture of openness about the subject, which we believe is a positive step forward."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.