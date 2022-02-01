Guernsey to provide paramedic cover in Alderney
Clinicians from Guernsey will provide emergency medical cover in Alderney throughout February.
The deal comes after Alderney's only paramedic resigned in January.
St John Emergency Ambulance Service (SJEAS) will deploy a paramedic and emergency medical technician to the island from Tuesday.
The States of Alderney is reviewing on-island arrangements for a permanent long-term ambulance service.
A spokesperson for SJEAS said: "This short-term arrangement is part of an existing agreement whereby St John Ambulance Guernsey covers periods of annual leave or when the Alderney paramedic is unavailable.
"Guernsey's ambulance service has a long history of supporting the Bailiwick islands, providing the Flying Christine marine ambulance service, education and training to first line responders and leadership."
The spokesperson said SJEAS crews would work with volunteers in Alderney and provide "training opportunities and general support where required".
