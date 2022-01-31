Man suffered head injuries in altercation at North Beach, Guernsey
- Published
A man suffered head injuries in an altercation that took place at a beach, police said.
The man was taken to hospital following the incident at North Beach, Guernsey at about 03:00 (GMT) on Sunday, Guernsey Police said.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.
They said the man's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.