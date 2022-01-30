Plans for Guernsey States members to vote via app
Plans have been put forward for Guernsey's States members to vote in monthly meetings through an app.
The plans for the new system will be voted on by deputies in March, and if agreed, will cost about £100,000.
It will lead to "complete transparency and accountability", Deputy Carl Meerveld, President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee (SACC) said.
If approved, SACC said the new system will be up and running from June.
Politicians in Jersey and the Isle of Man can already vote using simultaneous electronic voting,
