Holocaust Memorial Day: Guernsey and Jersey records to be published
All Holocaust records in the Channel Islands are being released to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Alderney, part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, was home to the only WW2 concentration camp on British soil.
The governments of both Jersey and Guernsey have committed to making their holocaust records publicly available
The commitment comes alongside a similar pledge by the UK government to open its records to the public to study for the first time.
Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark were all occupied by the German military during WW2.
The only concentration camp in the islands, Lager Sylt, was built in Alderney.
Hundreds of slave labourers were brought to Nazi camps on the island, with some estimates placing the number of deaths as high as 700.
Lager Sylt was missed off a list of protected historical sites because of an error, despite a decision in 2015 to include it, the States of Alderney revealed in June 2021.
Ceremonies were held across the world to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday.
