Covid: Guernsey States' pandemic response review approved
Plans to hold a full review of how Guernsey's States has dealt with Covid-19 have been approved.
Deputies rejected proposals for a new member of the island's emergency panel - Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA).
Deputy Chief Minister Heidi Soulsby said these proposals were part of "the end game" when it came to dealing with coronavirus.
The proposals from Deputy Andrew Taylor mean a review is likely to come back for debate at the start of 2023.
He said we "can absolutely learn from what we have done" in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey became the first part of the British Isles to relax lockdown restrictions in 2020 with life returning to normal for most islanders due to strict border controls and a robust test and trace system.
Since then the relaxation of border controls and introduction or removal of on-island restrictions have been questioned by sections of the community with concern expressed about the exception granted to an England Rugby coach for scouting the island as a potential training location.
Scrutiny Management Committee President Yvonne Burford said it would be best if her committee and Policy and Resources appointed a third party to do the review.
She added "whoever does this review will need access to CCA papers" otherwise the review "will not be worth it".
Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said he wanted to see "everything disclosed" in this review, however, he was concerned "the law may stop that".
Deputy Bob Murray said we should "focus on the future and not the past" as he argued against a "navel-gazing" review.
The States will vote on the terms of reference and cost of the review later this year.
The States has also agreed to draft a new public health law and to come up with checks and balances for new powers for the medical officer of health, which include being able to order the self-isolation of people who have coronavirus or another.
Analysis by BBC Guernsey political reporter John Fernandez
The need for a review is very different to the need for a full inquiry in the UK - that's one distinction that needs to be made clear after the States decision.
Even some of the most vehement opponents of the CCA would be hard stretched to say they've failed in their duty to protect the island against the pandemic. But lessons of course can be learnt.
Of course the economic impacts of Covid-19 will continue to be felt, and perhaps that is where some of the decision making will be challenged when this review comes back.
But for now, unlike the incumbents in Westminster, this review isn't some kind of harbinger of doom - but rather a way the States can reflect on how the pandemic was handled and perhaps see how things could be done better in any future emergency.
