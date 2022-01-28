BBC Radio Guernsey's 40th anniversary marked by exhibition
Items from BBC Radio Guernsey's 40 years of broadcasting in the Bailiwick of Guernsey have gone on display.
Guernsey Museum is hosting a special exhibition ahead of the station's 40th birthday on 16 March 2022.
Executive Producer Michelle Daniel said: "It's been fun pulling the items together for this exhibition.
"In the BBC's centenary year and BBC Radio Guernsey's 40th it's a timely reminder how much technology has changed.
"When we started the kit was huge - now it fits in your pocket."
When it opened in 1982 the first voice heard was producer Peter Rouse and the first track was Cliff Richard's Wired for Sound.
Now its programmes are available on 93.2FM, 1116MW, digital radio and live and listen again via BBC Sounds.
