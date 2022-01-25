Covid-19: States announce plans to further de-escalate restrictions
The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has announced plans to further de-escalate Covid-19 restrictions in Guernsey.
It has agreed to remove the mandatory requirement for face coverings from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.
Also removed will be the rules for positive cases who have been released from isolation before day 10.
Instead, there is guidance asking individuals to follow sensible precautions.
The States said this is because these cases have left their isolation on the basis they are symptom-free and completed two negative LFT tests on consecutive days.
These individuals will instead be asked to follow precautions including not attending a hospital or care setting, limiting contact with vulnerable people, wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, and speaking with their employer before returning to their workplace.
Already some of the recent restrictions and guidance have begun to be relaxed, such as the removal of work-from-home guidance, and the reduction in isolation period for positive cases to just five days, with release on day six provided they test negative on lateral flow tests on days five and six.
Although face coverings will no longer be mandatory from Wednesday, the CCA continues to recommend face coverings are used, especially in enclosed spaces, in crowds or where there is poor ventilation.
Other restrictions, including the requirement for positive cases to isolate are under review with further de-escalation intended for after 17 February.
The CCA will soon publish a guide setting out the measures which it intends to review and remove, giving indications where possible of the likely timeframes.
'Living responsibly'
This will look ahead at de-escalation of lateral flow and PCR testing and contact tracing, the review of border policy for travel from outside the Common Travel Area.
It will also work towards the removal of the mandatory self-isolation for positive cases, with people being asked to stay at home if they are symptomatic.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, chair of the CCA, said Guernsey is "moving in the right direction".
"We're better placed now than ever before for living responsibly with Covid-19 - our next steps need to reflect that," he said.
Dr Nicola Brink, director of Public Health, said: "The timing is right now to begin preparing for a phased removal of restrictions.
"After two years of having to manage the unpredictable and changing threat presented by Covid-19, to reach this stage is very encouraging and it's down to the cooperation and commitment from all Islanders.
"Covid-19 has not gone away, but we're in a good position to change how we manage this infection. Instead we will work with Islanders to minimise the impact of Covid-19."
Dr Brink added that islanders may see a further wave of infection, but the CCA will respond to any increasing risk, rather than rely on the reintroduction of formal restrictions.
