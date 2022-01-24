Guernsey isolation period for Covid-19 reduced
New rules mean the isolation period for anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is being reduced from seven to six days if they test negative.
The move, which starts on Monday, follows a steep decline in case numbers, the States of Guernsey said.
Islanders will need to test negative on day five to be released from isolation, the government said.
Secondary school pupils will also no longer have to wear masks in classes and working from home advice has ended.
The States said the change in face mask rules for pupils would "enable students and staff to return to a more 'normal' educational experience".
However, face coverings will remain compulsory in communal areas for all staff and students in secondary and post-16 settings and for staff in communal areas within primary schools.