Guernsey Liberation Day to be celebrated in parishes
- Published
The States of Guernsey said each parish will be given funding to host its own events for Liberation day this year.
The commemorative events will still remain in St Peter Port, and the island-wide cavalcade will go ahead.
Guernsey's committee for education, sport & culture will split funding across the parishes, which would usually be used to host events in town.
Leader of the Liberation Day Committee Deputy Sue Aldwell said the celebrations will be a great success.
She said: "Liberation Day is for the whole island and by ensuring every parish has the opportunity to secure funding to host an event, we are going to make it as accessible as possible for everyone to get involved.
"We are looking forward to sharing more with the community as we continue working with the parishes and plans develop further."
Islanders will be able to enjoy all events for free, and events such as the church service, cavalcade and fireworks display will also be livestreamed.
