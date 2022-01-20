Covid-19: Work from home advice to end in Alderney on Monday
- Published
The advice for residents of Alderney to work from home where possible will end on Monday.
Cases of Covid-19 in Alderney have "decreased significantly", since the peak over Christmas, The President's Office said.
The number of people on the island currently known to have the virus stands at 33 - down from 150 earlier this month.
However, people are still being advised to use face coverings.
The President's Office said the risk of person-to-person transmission was reducing but there was still a need to "follow advice on living responsibly with Covid-19".
This advice included "taking a lateral flow test before attending large or crowded/close gatherings where ventilation may be poor" as well as the use of face coverings.
The work from home where possible guidance was issued in Alderney on 22 December.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.