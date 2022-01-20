PCR tests for islanders after case numbers decline
- Published
A steep decline in Guernsey's Covid cases means PCR tests will be available again for islanders with positive lateral flow tests.
The Medical Officer of Health said in December there would be an increased reliance on lateral flow tests to manage high case numbers at the time.
Confirmatory PCR tests were only offered to those with symptoms.
PCR tests will now be on offer to islanders who want them following positive lateral flow tests.
If a PCR is negative, there will be no further requirement to self-isolate.
Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "As cases have now dropped so rapidly we are in a position to again offer the flexibility of a PCR test should an islander want it following a positive LFT.
"This does mean that you can be released immediately if your PCR test is negative.
"It is not a requirement for anyone to do this. We are offering this option for people who wish to take this up."