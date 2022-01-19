Guernsey travel rules removed for UK and Republic of Ireland visitors
- Published
Covid travel restrictions have been removed for travellers to Guernsey from the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
People from the Common Travel Area will not need to isolate or take any type of test, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has said.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said there had been "an encouraging steep drop in positive cases in recent days".
From Monday, the current work from home guidance will also be removed and self-isolation will be cut to six days.
The reduced isolation rule applies if the person has no symptoms and negative lateral flow tests on day five and six.
Mr Ferbrache said the drop in cases "further enhanced the CCA's collective view that we can and should begin to remove measures in a steady and sensible way".
"I hope that today's announcement will be welcome news for the community and I want to thank everyone for the high levels of uptake we see on the mitigations in place as by-and-large people continue to want to do the right thing," he said.
The CCA announced it would review the remaining measures in Guernsey at its meeting next week and discuss whether the island needs "to continue relying on emergency powers to manage Covid-19 in the context of a highly vaccinated population".
The Common Travel Area includes the UK, Isle of Man, Jersey and the Republic of Ireland.
Fully vaccinated visitors from outside this travel area will need to take a lateral flow test on their day of arrival and non vaccinated travellers will be required to take a PCR test on arrival and on day eight, while isolating until a negative eighth day test.
