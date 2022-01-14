Guernsey to relax Covid measures in schools
The States of Guernsey will relax Covid restrictions in schools from Monday.
Classroom bubbles will end, extra-curricular clubs and on-island trips from one school to another will resume.
The States says the easing of measures will allow students and staff to return to a more "normal" environment.
To ensure cases remain low, an "enhanced lateral flow testing regime" will be put in place with all students, staff, parents and carers being asked to support it.
Director of education Nick Hynes said: "The start of term has been successful in terms of our core priority of minimising disruption to young people's education, but we're happy that the positive signs seen across the community with case numbers falling means these relaxations can come into effect on Monday."
The new measures from Monday include:
- Staff, secondary school and post-16 students to take daily lateral flow tests.
- Primary students to take lateral flow tests every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
- Face coverings will now be expected in classrooms and teaching spaces in secondary and post-16 settings. They remain compulsory in communal areas for all
