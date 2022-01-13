Guernsey tax office apologises for delays on returns
Guernsey's Revenue Service has apologised for delays in processing tax returns.
Problems with automated systems have meant all outstanding returns have had to be processed manually, said the service.
It has taken on extra support from former staff and local accountants to help clear the backlog.
Currently 93% of 2018 personal returns and 68% of 2019 personal returns had been assessed, said the service.
The number for 2020 could not be reported "given the deadline has not passed", said the service.
It would "continue to prioritise previous year's returns before focussing on 2020 returns", it said.
The Revenue Service was "undergoing a large technology transformation to improve internal processes, as well as customer experience", it said.
A new online tax form last year provided customers with a calculation of their estimated liability.
Further "enhancements" were planned for the 2021 return, including providing customers who completed their 2020 return online with their data pre-populated in the form.
Sarah Davies, head of delivery service, said: "We understand that our customers are frustrated at the delays and we apologise for this."
She urged customers not to follow up progress of their return with the service "so that we can focus our efforts" on getting assessments done.
"We will provide you with your assessment as soon as we possibly can and we thank you for your patience," she said.
