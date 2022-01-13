Alderney's only paramedic resigns
By Edward Rowe
BBC News
Alderney's only paramedic has handed in his notice.
A report released this week praised the ambulance service's volunteers and paramedic, but criticised how it was run by the island's government.
Al McClean was said to have been on call every day for two years, supported by less than a dozen volunteers in running the emergency service.
Boyd Kelly, a member of the States of Alderney, said Mr McClean will be "a great loss" to the medical team.
He said: "It is with great, great regret that I learnt that Mr McClean has resigned, he's done a great deal of work both in training the crew and motivating the crew and it will be a great loss.
"However, we do have contingency plans in place and we are endeavouring now to both replace him and increase the number of paramedics to two."
The employment of a second paramedic was one of the report's recommendation.
