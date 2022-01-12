Guernsey harbour plans will be drafted 'by end of year'
Guernsey's top politician says plans to redevelop two harbours will be drafted by the end of 2022.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache made the announcement about St Peter Port and St Sampson's harbours at a Scrutiny Management Committee hearing.
In 2021, plans to redevelop the island's harbours were shelved, following a debate in the States.
The £360m revamp plan was defeated following an amendment from Deputy Mark Helyar.
