Sark's top politician cleared of breaching code of conduct
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Sark's top politician has been cleared of breaching a code of conduct for politicians.
Sark Electricity manager Alan Witney-Price lodged seven complaints against Conseiller John Guille in November.
Mr Witney-Price alleged Conseiller Guille had failed to treat others with respect, intimidated others, disclosed confidential information and brought Chief Pleas into disrepute.
An independent panel dismissed the complaints and closed the matter.
In a report set to be discussed at Chief Pleas on 19 January, Peter Cole, who chaired the panel, said Mr Witney-Price's "scattergun" approach contains no evidence of misdeeds by Conseiller Guille.
It comes as Policy and Finance is going through mediated negotiations with Sark Electricity Limited to purchase the company.
Conseiller Guille declined to comment on the result of the investigation.
Mr Witney-Price has been contacted for comment by the BBC.
