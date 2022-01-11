Household incomes in Guernsey fall by 7% in 2019-2020
Household incomes in Guernsey fell by about 7% during 2019 to 2020, a report has said.
The household income report said that some 75% of households in the lowest earning brackets lost revenue, while just 20% of highest earning homes did.
The bottom 20% of all households by income had an upper boundary of £32,811 in 2019, while the lower boundary in the top 20% was £89,000, it also said.
The average wage in June 2021 was £36,018.
For households that were in the lowest income quintile, 38% of the gross income was derived from old age pensions and 46% was classified as private income.
Benefits, excluding old age pensions, accounted for 16%, the report said.
