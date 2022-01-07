Plans to increase bus fares and change some routes in Guernsey
Bus fares in Guernsey could increase under plans proposed by the States.
Changes to bus routes across the island have also been suggested in the plans.
Cash payments for bus fares were stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, and due to the success of contactless payments, the States has suggested this should continue.
A public consultation has opened on the proposals and closes on 21 January. If agreed, the changes would come into force from 28 February.
For bus fares, the plans include the price of a contactless fare increasing from £1 to £1.25.
There are proposed changes to bus routes 13, 51, 52 and 60.
