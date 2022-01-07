Guernsey's Chief Minister Ferbrache to step down at election
- Published
Guernsey's top politician says he is "very unlikely" to go for the job of chief minister at the next general election in 2025.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who was elected to the post at the last election in 2020, said: "I think one term is enough for anybody.
"You have to pull the anchor behind you all the time, that's very stressful and takes a lot of effort and energy."
He said he may still stand as a member of the States of Guernsey.
Mr Ferbrache beat Deputy Gavin St Pier to the top job as policy and resources president, a role also known as chief minister, in 2020 by 23 votes to 17.
Deputy St Pier beat him in 2016 by 20 votes to 19.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.