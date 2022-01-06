Guernsey hospital cancels some operations over Covid
Some surgeries are being cancelled at Guernsey's hospital due to pressures caused by the pandemic.
Health bosses said the move would provide more resources for the critical care unit (CCU), as Covid-19 caused "staffing pressure" at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH).
They said it was "not a decision that we take lightly".
There are 2,440 cases of Covid-19 in the Bailiwick and the CCU for non-Covid patients is "at full capacity".
There are seven beds in the non-Covid-19 unit and there are two patients with Covid-19 in the specialist unit said a statement from the States of Guernsey.
'Stretched healthcare system'
"In view of the staffing pressures, and to maintain a safe level of care for patients", the hospital had decided to "reduce elective surgery this week", said the statement.
Many elective procedures require a CCU bed to be available for immediate post-operative care, it said.
Dermot Mullin, director of operations, said: "Postponing elective surgery is not a decision that we take lightly.
"We know that it is extremely frustrating for patients who have been waiting for a procedure and have made arrangements with employers, family, and friends.
"However, it is essential that we maintain a safe level of care for all patients in the PEH which means often these tough decisions must be made.
"The impact of the current wave of Omicron has meant that bank/agency staff are already being used to cover isolation requirements for those staff who have Covid-19 or who are a close contact.
"This means we have fewer resources available to cover an already stretched healthcare system."
