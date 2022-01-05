Guernsey farmers get more money for their milk
Guernsey's farmers are getting a 5.9% increase in the price they get for their milk.
Retailers are also paying more which means consumers could see a rise in prices as well, said Guernsey Dairy.
The rises, which started on 2 January, reflects "significant increases in the cost of feed, fertiliser, and other farm essentials", said Guernsey Dairy.
It declined to say how much farmers get per litre but milk retails at about £1.40 a litre in the island.
The States-owned Guernsey Dairy sells about six million litres of milk a year as well as butter, ice-cream and cheese, according to its website.
Wholesale milk price for retailers have increased by 4.8%, which "reflects increased costs for other supplies used in the dairy's production processes, most notably packaging and other consumables", said Guernsey Dairy.
Managing director Andrew Tabel said it "will be for milk distributors and retail outlets to decide whether to absorb the increase, in part or in full, or pass it on to their customers".
Michael Bray, president of the Guernsey Farmers Association, thanked islanders "for their continued loyalty shown to our local dairy products".
He said farmers had seen "unprecedented rises in input costs since the last price rise in 2020" and it was "great to see the recognition and support that the Guernsey Dairy is giving local farmers".
