Channel Islands broadcaster Gary Burgess dies aged 46
Renowned Channel Islands broadcaster and journalist Gary Burgess has died.
The 46-year-old, who was known for his extensive media work over a 30-year career, died at Jersey Hospice on New Year's Day, it was announced.
He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2020.
In a message written for release after his death, he said he had had the "luckiest life", had worked with "some of the most amazing people", and wished his final words to be "thank you".
The Manchester-born broadcaster began his career at Radio Wave in Blackpool in 1992, leaving nine years later having been a newsreader, breakfast show presenter and programme controller and having set the record for the longest radio show after staying on air for 76 hours to raise millions for charity.
He worked for several media organisations on the Channel Islands, including Jersey radio station Channel 103 radio, the Jersey Evening Post and BBC Radio Guernsey, before joining ITV Channel TV in May 2011 in the Guernsey newsroom and moving to Jersey in March 2012.
He was presented with the Silver-Seal award by the Bailiff of Jersey for his journalism in 2020 and named Community Champion of the Year at the Jersey Evening Post's Pride of Jersey Awards.
He was nominated as journalist of the year at the prestigious Royal Television Society Awards in 2021.
He and his husband Alan, who he married in 2018, were the first to convert their civil partnership into a marriage, with their marriage certificate being number one on the conversion register.
'A lot of good'
In his final statement, he said it was "time for me to hand over my microphone and keyboard for others to do the talking about me".
"I've had the best life. I've had the luckiest life," he said.
He said he met his soul mate "who went on to become my husband" and had worked with "some of the most amazing people in newsrooms and studios doing the job I absolutely adore".
"I've been able to share my own relatively short time on this planet surrounded by friends and loved ones who have enriched my life in ways they may never truly understand," he added.
"It's time for me to hand over my microphone and keyboard for others to do the talking about me, so let my final words simply be 'thank you'.
"Every person in my life has, in their own way, helped me live my best life. That'll do."
His husband Alan said in a statement that after "many years of fighting cancer, Gary died peacefully in his sleep in Jersey Hospice".
"In an attempt to avoid cliche, I am just going to misquote a line of dialogue from the final episode of The West Wing, being one of Gary's favourite programmes and something said with love and pride by one spouse to the other.
"You did a lot of good, Gary. A lot of good."
He also thanked the staff who had cared for his husband and the "many well-wishers" for their "positivity, warmth and support".
'Truly brilliant'
Burgess' former colleagues at BBC Radio Guernsey said he would be remembered as "a much-loved and respected fellow journalist and broadcaster".
"Gary's husband Alan and his family and friends are in our thoughts at this moment and in the days ahead," they added in a statement.
Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey said he had been an "eloquent and unflappable journalist" and "community hero", adding: "Today we say goodbye to a friend, a supporter, a service user and a people's champion."
Former colleagues from across the media have also paid tribute to Burgess on social media.
BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani tweeted that Burgess "would always leave you with a smile", while ITV reporter James Webster said the world was "a less bright place" without the "truly brilliant" broadcaster.
He added Burgess had also been "damn good fun to share an espresso martini with".
