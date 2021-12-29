Guernsey has 1,000 new Covid cases since Friday
More than 1,000 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Guernsey since Christmas Eve.
The latest States figures show the total number of active cases is now 1561.
It said the Omicron variant is the dominant strain on the island and there are currently five people in hospital for reasons related to Covid.
No cases were officially recorded on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.
On Friday there were 231 new cases, with 354 on Monday and a further 422 on Tuesday.
Speaking on Monday, director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said in response to rising cases: "We really need the community's support, by everyone continuing to do the right thing, to help us slow the spread of this variant.
"We simply cannot afford to have huge numbers of people, particularly those delivering essential services, catch the virus at the same time.
"The island will struggle to continue running if that happens."
People are advised to take regular lateral flow tests for surveillance purposes as large numbers of Omicron cases are expected in the coming weeks.
