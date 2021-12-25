Christmas messages from Guernsey's leaders reflect on 'challenging year'
Guernsey's political and religious leaders have given Christmas messages reflecting on 2021, and praising the island's community spirit.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said it was a "challenging year" but "our remarkable community responded so well".
He added: "2022 is going to test us again, but I believe it will prove to be a better year than 2021".
He accepted Covid-19 will continue to challenge the health and economy of Guernsey.
"I am confident that because of the remarkable people that make up the population of this bailiwick we will meet these challenges," he said.
Guernsey's Anglican Dean, the Very Reverend Tim Barker said after living with Covid-19 for almost two years, many islanders still feel uncertain about the future: "Christmas gives us the hope for a better future that we need so much.
"And with people of all faiths and none, we are invited at Christmas to put that hope to work, in a world that needs it so much."The Catholic Dean of Guernsey, Canon Christopher Rutledge said: "There is always room for faith, hope and charity or to put it another way - love, loyalty and friendship.
"These are the virtues we must all try to live by whether we are a person of faith or not."
