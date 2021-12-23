Guernsey stricken seal pup weighed half normal weight
A seal pup is being cared for in a sanctuary after being found weighing half the weight it should.
The grey seal pup was found beached in the Fort Grey area of Guernsey.
The pup is now in intensive care at the Guernsey Society for the Protection of Animals (GSPCA), along with four other seal pups.
"We have named him Blueberry and we will be caring for him around the clock," said Geoff George, head of marine mammals.
He said Blueberry, who is about five weeks old and was found on Thursday, was "very thin at just 23kg (51lb) which is half the weight he should be".
A vet had been called to check on Blueberry who was also "extremely feisty which is a good sign", he said.
The GSPCA released two seal pups last week.
