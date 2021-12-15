New planning exemptions for garages and solar panels
- Published
Building a garage, erecting a conservatory or putting solar panels on your house will no longer require planning permission in Guernsey.
A list of exemptions to the island's planning policies have been approved.
The changes will also mean it is easier to convert derelict hotels into houses.
President of the Development and Planning Authority, Deputy Victoria Oliver, said: "We've used our common sense to see which exemptions the parishioners want the most."
The new exemptions will also mean it is easier to build structures for animals such as chickens.
Vice-President of the Development and Planning Authority, Deputy Andy Taylor, opposed the plans to change the rules around derelict hotels.
In the end States members voted 26 to six to back the new list of exemptions to the island's planning laws.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.