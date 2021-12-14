Covid-19 booster programme to be accelerated in Guernsey
- Published
In a bid to accelerate the Covid-19 booster programme in Guernsey, the States has decided to focus on walk-in clinics.
It is hoped it will offer the best chance of protecting the island from the impact of the Omicron variant.
The States hopes "much" of Guernsey's over 18 population will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated and boosted by the end of 2021.
The first case of the Covid variant Omicron was confirmed on Thursday.
A media briefing is being held by the States of Guernsey at 18:00.
Earlier, it was announced the term for all States-run primary and secondary schools will finish on Friday. due to pressures caused by coronavirus.
From Wednesday, booster appointments will not be proactively provided and walk-in clinics will be promoted for specific age groups.
Anyone already with an appointment is encouraged to attend their allotted time, the States said.
The community vaccination centre will now be open every day, except Christmas Day and half days on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.