Guernsey States offers mental health support service over Christmas
More support for people struggling with their mental health over the festive period is being introduced in Guernsey.
The new scheme will be launched by the Committee for Health and Social Care.
Deputy Al Brouard said they wanted to offer more support over the Christmas period to "help those who might be in need".
People can see a mental health professional who will listen and offer ways to find ongoing support.
The service will be available from 20 December to 2 January between 06:00 to 22:00 GMT.
For someone struggling with their mental wellbeing, they can attend the emergency department where they will be triaged and then meet with a mental health professional.
Deputy Brouard, president of the committee, said: "Our thinking here is particularly around people who might need some extra help but who wouldn't necessarily meet the clinical threshold for more acute services, and who would benefit from out of hours support."
The scheme offers additional help and is not replacing any existing mental health services, the States said.
Anyone requiring support from specialist mental health services should still seek referral through their GP.
Fiona Robertson, associate director for mental health and adult disability, said she would "encourage anyone who is struggling during this coming Christmas period" to make use of the temporary service.
The committee has been working towards a pilot to include drop-in out of hours support, but these arrangements are not in place yet.
