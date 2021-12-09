Rare rescue of poorly puffin in Guernsey
A puffin, a species usually only seen around Herm and Alderney in the summer, has been rescued in Guernsey.
The GSPCA was called out to the injured bird at Grandes Rocques on Thursday.
Manager Steve Byrne said: "The bird we rescued today is a really poorly puffin - a bird that during the winter months lives far out at sea as they only come on land to nest."
The last puffin to be rescued was in February 2014 "and prior to that over 16 years ago", he added.
The team has called the bird Oscar Puff and it is being treated in the intensive care part of its wildlife unit.
Kaelan Le Page found Oscar Puff beside some rocks while she was walking her dogs.
She said: "It looked like he'd got coated in oil, couldn't fly and was clearly very tired.
"He allowed me to pick him up and was quite happily sat in my arms whilst we waited for the GSPCA.
"Oscar Puff has certainly stolen a piece of my heart."
