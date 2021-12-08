Guernsey Covid testing site remains closed due to stormy weather
A coronavirus testing centre shut due to Storm Barra will remain closed until Friday due to ongoing blustery conditions.
On Tuesday, gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) were recorded and forced Guernsey's East Arm test site to close.
The harbour terminal is open as a drop-in clinic for people who have tested positive from a lateral flow test.
The Longue Hougue Waste and Recycling Centre was also closed on Tuesday due to the storm.
