Covid-19: All over-18s to be offered booster vaccination
- Published
Booster vaccinations are to be offered to all over-18s in Guernsey.
The States is encouraging employers to allow their staff to attend Covid-19 booster appointments.
It said it understood it would not be possible in some workplaces, but urged employers to do all they could to support the programme.
The States aims to give booster vaccinations to as many islanders aged 18 and over as possible by the end of January.
It said: "Anyone who meets the criteria to receive a booster vaccination is being offered an appointment slot at a specified date and time.
"On arrival at the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) an individual should be registered, vaccinated, complete the necessary post vaccination observations and be able to leave the CVC in no more than 45 minutes.
"Ensuring as many members of your staff are vaccinated as possible will not only have a positive impact on the community but also on your workplace over the winter months."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.