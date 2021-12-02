BBC News

Arrest after single-vehicle crash in Guernsey

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Guernsey.

Emergency services were called to Le Friquet, Castel, just after midnight on Saturday.

Two people were taken to hospital and two others treated by paramedics. One man has since been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The arrested 18-year-old has been released on police bail.

Guernsey Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

