Face masks reintroduced in Guernsey over new variant
- Published
Face masks are now mandatory in shops, banks, petrol stations and on public transport in Guernsey for those over 12-years-old.
The Civil Contingencies Authority said it was in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
Police said they would support shops and businesses with the new rules and if someone refuses to wear a mask they could face a £100 fixed penalty notice.
Guernsey currently has no recorded cases of the Omicron variant.
A spokesperson for Guernsey Police said wearing a mask in shops and on buses should be treated as a condition of entry.
"If people do not wear a mask, then they will not be able to enter that shop or will be asked to leave and not be served," they said.
"Any refusal to comply with such requests or aggressive or abusive behaviour is likely to result in a call to the police and further action will then be taken."
For those unable to wear a face covering, the States of Guernsey has created exemption cards which can be downloaded from its website or collected from GP surgeries, supermarkets, leisure centres and tourist information at Guernsey Airport.
Sunflower lanyards can also be worn.
The States of Guernsey has also recommended wearing a face mask in places where physical distancing is not possible, where there is poor ventilation and when in close proximity with other people.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.