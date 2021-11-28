Guernsey States responds to 'inaccurate' union schools letter
Guernsey's government says it believes Covid-19 levels in schools are being "managed well", after a teachers' union called for more safety measures.
A letter from NASUWT called for stricter controls to tackle "soaring case numbers" in the island.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the letter showed a "lack of understanding of our local situation" and was "fundamentally inaccurate".
She added some of the measures suggested by the union were in place.
Face coverings 'seldom worn'
The union called for a pause on whole school assemblies and in-person staff and parents meetings, the reintroduction of mandatory face coverings in all school areas, and postponement of non-essential activities.
Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: "Schools in Guernsey currently have some of the lowest levels of Covid safety mitigations.
"Face coverings, though recommended, are seldom worn by pupils in communal areas.
"Carbon dioxide detectors have not been rolled out in the same way as in other jurisdictions."
'Minimising the disruption'
Deputy Dudley-Owen said whole school assemblies are already not allowed, and guidance had been issued on hosting events such as nativity plays and meetings between staff and parents.
"We have continued to promote the wearing of face coverings on school grounds and have received an excellent response from parents and carers.
"It has undoubtedly been a challenge to get a high take-up of mask wearing amongst secondary students as a collective."
On Tuesday, there were 176 students with Covid-19 in States-run schools, out of a total of 6,781 students, and 11 known cases amongst 880 staff.
Deputy Dudley-Owen said: "I think this data demonstrates that in Guernsey we are managing the implications of Covid-19 well, minimising the disruption to students as much as possible.
"Having said that, we know the staff are really stretched at the moment."
