Covid: No new lockdown say Guernsey authorities
- Published
Guernsey authorities have quashed "rumours" of a circuit-breaker or lockdown.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), said such talk was "completely unfounded".
He said the CCA had not discussed any form of lockdown or circuit-breaker and any change would be communicated "quickly and honestly".
Guernsey has seen a rise in known cases of Covid-19 to 747 at the latest count.
Mr Ferbrache, who has just come out of self-isolation for Covid-19, said he had been told of "rumours that a lockdown of some form will commence on 6 December".
He said: "Please, I'd ask all members of the community to ignore such rumours, which are completely unfounded.
"Of course, the CCA can never rule out any possibility in these times.
"The CCA has not discussed any form of lockdown or circuit-breaker.
"In the very unlikely event that that should change, we will let you know immediately."
