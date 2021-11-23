New planning permission tax to be debated in Guernsey
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Plans for a tax on some new developments are set to be debated by the States in December.
The proposals from Deputy Peter Roffey could see people who get planning permission for between five and 19 houses paying a tax.
Developments of 20 or more houses have to include some affordable housing.
The idea will be discussed along with changes to planning rules, which could speed up the process of getting planning permission.
Mr Roffey said: "If you get planning permission you've won the Christmas Lottery."
Derelict hotels
He added he believed "there is a case in some circumstances for some of that to go towards the taxpayer" and "some of that money could be ringfenced for social housing".
The new exemptions, if approved by the politicians, could make it easier to turn derelict hotels into housing.
They also include changes for work such as the installation of solar panels and building of garages.
Deputy Victoria Oliver, president of the Development and Planning Authority, said it had drawn up a list of the most common applications to "cut the need for planning applications".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.