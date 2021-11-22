Man charged with Kade Bougourd death, Guernsey
A 28-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 19-year-old died in April.
The inquest into Kade Bougourd's death in May heard he suffered chest injuries after being thrown from a car which crashed on Vazon Coast Road, Guernsey.
Guernsey Police said the man who was charged is due to appear in the magistrates court in December.
Mr Bougourd was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital after the crash, where he later died.
