Runway extension report to go before States next year
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
A report looking at whether the island's runway should be extended will be brought to the States next year.
President of economic development, deputy Neil Inder, said he "won't bring anything on this to the States, unless there is a real business case".
This follows calls within the States of Guernsey to lengthen the runway from 1,463m (4,799ft) to 1,700m (5,577ft).
The report will be brought to the island's government by June 2022.
This follows a decision by the States of Guernsey to investigate the costs and benefits of extending the runway at the island's airport.
Deputy Inder said the report would be "an honest assessment of whether a longer runway would be good".
He admitted an extension to the runway would lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions.
However, Nick Moakes who also sits on economic development said a longer runway might be needed in the future "for electric planes".
