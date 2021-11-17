Annual vehicle inspection contract for Guernsey delayed
The awarding of a contract to run annual vehicle inspections in Guernsey has been delayed.
The plan for inspections, which would be like an MoT in the UK, was approved by Guernsey's States in December 2018.
Director of Traffic and Highway Services Karl Guille said "due to some conflicting priorities we are slightly behind schedule".
The States said inspections should begin in March 2022.
The president of the Guernsey Motor Traders Association, Robert Cornelius, said "there has been quite a bit of a delay" after the tender bids were submitted in January 2021.
He added: "We are now at November 2021 and we are no further ahead. Hopefully things will progress in the next couple of months as these things do take time."
The annual vehicle inspections, which will not monitor vehicle emissions, will allow people to continue to take their cars abroad following Guernsey's signing of the Vienna Convention.
Mr Guille said the delay in awarding the tender "will not impact on the ability of Guernsey drivers to take their cars abroad".
