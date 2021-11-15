Remembrance Sunday: Channel Islands remember the fallen
- Published
People across the Channel Islands marked Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence to honour those who have lost their lives in conflicts.
Crowds gathered at memorials across the islands for the services - the first since the coronavirus pandemic.
Guernsey's Chief Minister, Peter Ferbrache, attended the national service in London to lay a wreath on behalf of Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.
Before 2019, one wreath was laid on behalf of all the Channel Islands.
