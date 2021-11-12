Guernsey: Face masks could be mandatory as Covid-19 cases rise
- Published
The wearing of face masks could become mandatory in Guernsey to curb rising cases of Covid-19.
Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said the Civil Contingencies Authority would consider making masks compulsory, when they meet on Tuesday.
He has written an open letter to islanders urging them to wear face coverings in public.
There were 399 known active cases of coronavirus in the Bailiwick on Friday morning.
"We know and accept that rising cases is not the same cause for concern it once was, as we have a highly vaccinated community and the roll out of our booster programme is on track," said Mr Ferbrache.
"The numbers in hospital with Covid-19 remain low.
"So why on earth would we impose something like mandatory mask wearing on our community now?
"Well, the simple answer is we are concerned.
"We're concerned that we're standing at a threshold now where if we don't act, we will see the number of cases rise higher and higher until there's no way to rein them back in."
Guernsey's track and trace system was at full capacity, with more cases of coronavirus than ever before, he said.
"There is concern that cases could climb to such high numbers, that the small percentage who would still become very ill and need hospital care is still a high number.
"Because a small percentage of a lot, can still be a lot. A lot of real people, with real lives and real friends and family."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Face book. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.