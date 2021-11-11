Guernsey unemployment falls for eighth month
Unemployment in Guernsey has fallen for the eighth month in a row.
The latest figures have revealed the number of people unemployed at the end of October was 363, down 21 from September.
The number of new unemployment claims in October also fell to 27 compared to 31 in September.
New figures from the States showed the number of people in work and claiming extra financial support had also fallen.
