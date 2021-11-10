No plans for Covid vaccine policy for Guernsey health workers
- Published
There are no plans to make it mandatory for health and care staff in Guernsey to be vaccinated against coronavirus, health bosses have said.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced all front-line NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated by April.
But Guernsey's Health Committee said it was not currently planning to adopt the same policy.
It said there was already a 96% uptake among staff locally.
An HSC spokesperson said due to the high level of uptake they did not feel it was necessary.
The spokesperson added: "We also think the best way to encourage people to take up the offer of the vaccine is by explaining the reasons why they're recommended to do so."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.