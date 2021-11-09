Guernsey Water repays £1.2m to States despite deficits
Guernsey Water has repaid £1.2m to the States, despite a predicted deficit for 2021.
The amount includes the return of grants given to Guernsey Water by the States when wastewater services merged with the organisation in 2012.
Guernsey Water said it had a £300,000 deficit in 2020 and an undisclosed forecast deficit for 2021.
Managing director, Steve Langlois, said the pandemic was the "biggest challenge" for the utility in 2020.
The pandemic and Brexit caused challenges for the organisation, the 2020 annual report revealed.
However, in the last two years £2.5m of these capital grants have been repaid and a further repayment is planned for 2021.
Mr Langlois said the pandemic was a time when islanders "felt more vulnerable than ever" and "when our purpose to provide water for life was more relevant than ever".
"We are always striving to do this as efficiently as possible, so our customers get value for their money; despite the challenges 2020 was no exception", Mr Langlois added.
Lockdown had little impact on water demand, but more home working significantly increased the demand for cesspit emptying, said Guernsey Water.
Collections increased by 8%, which contributed to the deficit.
A £4.4m capital investment was made in 2020, with major schemes including the refurbishment of Harbour St Sampson's wastewater pumping station.
